Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $102.50 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. The company has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

