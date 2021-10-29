Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Rollins Financial lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 105,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03.

