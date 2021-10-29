Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Friday. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The company has a market capitalization of £559.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 319.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 319.93.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.