Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1,138.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,634,000 after acquiring an additional 217,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Athene by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,775,000 after buying an additional 114,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,706,000 after buying an additional 315,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,245. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

