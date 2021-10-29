Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $515.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

TEAM stock traded up $25.90 on Friday, hitting $443.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.68. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $433.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 36.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Atlassian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

