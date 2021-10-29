Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.65.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $40.75 on Friday, reaching $458.08. 103,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,152. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $176.42 and a 52 week high of $433.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of -164.19, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.85 and a 200 day moving average of $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.