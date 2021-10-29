ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.17. ATN International posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNI stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,839. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $651.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ATN International has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.