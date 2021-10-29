Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 438,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,360. The company has a market capitalization of $499.10 million, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Atomera has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $47.13.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

