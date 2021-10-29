Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 438,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,360. The company has a market capitalization of $499.10 million, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Atomera has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $47.13.
About Atomera
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.