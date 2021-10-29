Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Acquires 9,900 Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $52,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 100 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $801.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,945.00.

SSNT opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 241.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 399.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 56,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 395.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 107,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

