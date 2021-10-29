Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €80.50 ($94.71) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NDA. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.44 ($89.93).

NDA stock opened at €77.40 ($91.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a fifty-two week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €69.78 and a 200-day moving average of €75.10.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

