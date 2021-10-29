Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.68-$6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.05-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.02 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.680-$6.800 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.00.

ADP traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $155.79 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

