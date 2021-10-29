AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells $2,615,000.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

