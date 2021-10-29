Autonio Price Tops $0.0982 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $182,101.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0982 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00072917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,500.34 or 1.00520338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.14 or 0.07004440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021613 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

