AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,336,033 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.49% of AvalonBay Communities worth $141,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.56.

NYSE:AVB opened at $239.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.06 and a fifty-two week high of $241.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.