Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,324. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Get Avnet alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.