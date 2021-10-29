AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce sales of $34.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the highest is $36.43 million. AXT posted sales of $27.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $134.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $136.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $151.13 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $162.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 384,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 150,375 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AXT by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AXT by 394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 165,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

AXT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 9,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. AXT has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $347.28 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 2.24.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

