AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

AXTI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. AXT has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $346.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Get AXT alerts:

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.