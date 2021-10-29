Baader Bank Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €110.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.47 ($134.67).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR PUM opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.95. Puma has a 1 year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 1 year high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.