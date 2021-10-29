Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Baidu worth $100,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $231,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 451.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,121,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,721,000 after purchasing an additional 918,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.47.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

