Balancer (BAL) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $183.58 million and approximately $72.43 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $26.44 or 0.00042350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00050409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00236362 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00098519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.