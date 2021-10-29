Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 490,503 shares.The stock last traded at $44.99 and had previously closed at $47.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

