Banano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.47 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 104.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 82.7% higher against the US dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $25.28 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00069687 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00050504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,109 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,873,854 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

