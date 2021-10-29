Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,600 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the September 30th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,996.0 days.

Shares of BNMDF stock remained flat at $$10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNMDF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banca Mediolanum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

