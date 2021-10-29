Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Position Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $39,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 398,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.77.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 880 shares of company stock worth $76,963 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

