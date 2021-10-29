Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Shares Down 0.6%

Bangkok Bank Public Co. Ltd. (OTC:BKKPF) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 2,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30.

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

