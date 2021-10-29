Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 180.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,248,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445,351 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $92,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after buying an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,130,316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $401.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

