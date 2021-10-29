Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,098,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $9,528,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.16. 25,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.63 and a 52 week high of $296.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

