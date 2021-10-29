Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 17,245 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of UUUU opened at $8.18 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

