Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 21,430 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59. The stock has a market cap of $520.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.70. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

