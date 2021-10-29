Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,423 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,135 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKL. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

