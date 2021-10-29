Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

