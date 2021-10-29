Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of The First of Long Island worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,939,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 159.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.