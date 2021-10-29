Bank of Montreal Can Sells 267,369 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 98.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,327,000 after purchasing an additional 483,116 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 130,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 118,871 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 116,375 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB opened at $72.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.45.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

