Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,065,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after purchasing an additional 199,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after purchasing an additional 139,655 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 43,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HSBC opened at $30.41 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.74%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.