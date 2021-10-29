Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,969 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of CyberOptics worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $313.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYBE. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.