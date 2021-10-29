Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,177 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 83.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,872 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $275,669,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,657,000 after buying an additional 751,091 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after buying an additional 137,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,363,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,239,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. The business had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

