Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Down 66.9% in October

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKSC stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

