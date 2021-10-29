BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.27 Million

Equities analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to post $231.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.76 million and the lowest is $226.00 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $914.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $904.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $955.21 million, with estimates ranging from $926.70 million to $984.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

NYSE:BKU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

