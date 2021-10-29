Barclays Lowers Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) to Equal Weight

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TIIAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.63.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

