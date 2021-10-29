Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

BTDPF remained flat at $$9.45 during trading on Friday. 24 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.