Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
BTDPF remained flat at $$9.45 during trading on Friday. 24 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $10.95.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
