Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Deer Park Road Corp

Deer Park Road Corp cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,000,000 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises 1.0% of Deer Park Road Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $23,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

GOLD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.63. 601,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,360,412. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

