Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

BAS opened at €62.55 ($73.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.09. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

