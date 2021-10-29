Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.14.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. Barclays cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
