Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. Barclays cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

