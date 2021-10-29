Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Announces Earnings Results

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 252,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,511. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

