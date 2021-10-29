BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.36

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 27773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $582.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. Research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth $2,279,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 610,545 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.