BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.36

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 27773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.
The firm has a market cap of $582.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth $2,279,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 610,545 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.
