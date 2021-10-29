Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $253.33

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 253.33 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.49). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.45), with a volume of 34,916 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £97.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 280.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.33.

Get Belvoir Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

In other Belvoir Group news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of Belvoir Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

About Belvoir Group (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.