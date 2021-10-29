Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€10.30” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($12.12) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.12 ($11.91).

B4B3 stock opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 million and a PE ratio of 40.21. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

