Berkley W R Corp Buys New Holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,640,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,676,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,365,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,872,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVH stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

