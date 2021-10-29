Berkley W R Corp Invests $238,000 in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.29% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAA opened at $9.77 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

