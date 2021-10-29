Berkley W R Corp Makes New $371,000 Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,872,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 784,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 276,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSA opened at $9.98 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

